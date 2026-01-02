Dell XPS is back: New laptops to debut at CES

The CES 2026 event is likely to showcase Dell's revitalized XPS lineup, which will come with innovative design and performance enhancements. The new models could be powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors, feature high-refresh-rate displays, and offer improved battery life. These advancements are expected to redefine standards in the premium laptop market.

Market competition

Dell's strategic move to reclaim laptop market

The return of the XPS line is seen as a strategic maneuver by Dell to regain its foothold in the cutthroat laptop market. The company will be up against HP and others. A design revamp and cutting-edge hardware could appeal to both professional users and tech-savvy consumers, giving Dell an edge over its competitors.