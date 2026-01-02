Dell XPS is back: New laptops to debut at CES
What's the story
A new report from Videocardz suggests the return of Dell's iconic XPS laptop line, a move that marks a major shift from its recent naming strategy. The tech giant had opted for simpler names like Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max with Premium tags last year. However, at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), we can expect to see new models under the revived XPS brand.
Anticipated features
CES 2026: A platform for Dell's XPS revival
The CES 2026 event is likely to showcase Dell's revitalized XPS lineup, which will come with innovative design and performance enhancements. The new models could be powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors, feature high-refresh-rate displays, and offer improved battery life. These advancements are expected to redefine standards in the premium laptop market.
Market competition
Dell's strategic move to reclaim laptop market
The return of the XPS line is seen as a strategic maneuver by Dell to regain its foothold in the cutthroat laptop market. The company will be up against HP and others. A design revamp and cutting-edge hardware could appeal to both professional users and tech-savvy consumers, giving Dell an edge over its competitors.