Diet sodas worse for your liver than sugary ones
Technology
A new 2025 study shows that even less than one can of soda a day—whether regular or diet—can raise your risk of fatty liver disease (MASLD).
Surprisingly, diet sodas were tied to a 60% higher risk, compared to 50% for sugary sodas.
Research tracked over 120,000 people in the UK
Researchers tracked over 120,000 people in the UK for about 10 years.
Both types of sodas increased liver fat, and diet drinks were also linked to more deaths from liver problems.
Swapping soda for water could lower your risk by around 14%, making it a simple change with real benefits.
Easy win for your long-term health
Cutting back on both sugary and diet sodas is key—even switching from regular to diet won't protect your liver.
If you want to look out for your long-term health, reaching for water instead of soda is an easy win.