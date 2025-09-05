Next Article
Digantara, iSpace team up to track space debris near Moon
Bengaluru's Digantara and Japan's ispace have joined forces to map debris floating between Earth and the Moon—a region that's getting crowded as lunar missions ramp up.
Their partnership, with formalities finalized during Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Tokyo, blends Digantara's tracking tech with ispace's lunar landing skills to help keep future missions safe.
Aiming for safer, cleaner exploration
This move isn't just about cool tech—it shows how Asian space players are working together for safer, cleaner exploration.
Their project supports big missions like ISRO-JAXA's Lunar Polar Exploration and ispace's commercial plans.
By mapping out potential hazards, they're laying the groundwork for sustainable lunar travel (and maybe even commerce) in the years ahead.