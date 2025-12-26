Next Article
Dinosaurs were way slower than we thought, says new study
Technology
Turns out dinosaurs weren't the speedy runners we imagined—new research shows their speeds have been overestimated by up to four times.
This could totally change how we picture dino life and movement.
How did scientists figure this out?
Researchers watched helmeted guineafowl (yep, birds!) walk and run on muddy tracks, using high-speed video and 3D mapping.
When they used old formulas to estimate speed from footprints, the numbers were way off—muddy ground made birds look much faster than they really were.
Why does it matter?
If dinosaur footprints in mud work like this too, famous species like T rex and Velociraptor probably moved a lot slower than textbooks say.
So those epic dino chases in movies? They might've been more of a slow stroll!