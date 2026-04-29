Discord outage in US on Tuesday prompts over 15,000 reports
Technology
On Tuesday afternoon, Discord users across the US suddenly found the app frozen on the loading screen or not opening at all.
More than 15,000 people reported issues within minutes, and social media quickly filled with complaints about unsent messages and missing servers.
After about seven hours of downtime, things were finally back to normal by late evening.
Discord had multiple March outages
March was rough for Discord too; there were multiple outages, including one on March 25-26 that took down voice and chat services worldwide for hours.
Earlier that month, nearly 23,000 reports of problems sending messages or accessing servers.
All these glitches have left many wondering if Discord can keep up with everyone's needs lately.