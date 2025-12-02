Next Article
Discord rolls out in-game shopping—Marvel Rivals gets 1st dibs
Technology
Discord just dropped a new feature that lets you buy game items—like bundles and emojis—directly within Discord, no app-switching needed.
Marvel Rivals is the first to jump in, opening its own store for over 4 million community members.
For now, purchases are desktop-only and available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Oceania.
Gifting made easy (and global expansion soon)
You can now make wishlists or send in-game gifts to friends directly through Discord DMs—perfect timing for the holiday season.
Discord says more regions will get access down the line as it looks to level up both your experience and its revenue before a possible IPO.