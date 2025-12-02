Discord rolls out in-game shopping—Marvel Rivals gets 1st dibs Technology Dec 02, 2025

Discord just dropped a new feature that lets you buy game items—like bundles and emojis—directly within Discord, no app-switching needed.

Marvel Rivals is the first to jump in, opening its own store for over 4 million community members.

For now, purchases are desktop-only and available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Oceania.