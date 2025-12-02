Next Article
Anthropic launches big AI boost for nonprofits with GivingTuesday
Anthropic is making it easier for nonprofits to use AI by partnering with GivingTuesday and rolling out Claude for Nonprofits.
With discounts up to 75% on advanced tools like Claude Sonnet 4.5 and Haiku 4.5, organizations can now tackle things like grant writing, program analysis, and frontier performance—without breaking the bank.
Smarter tools and free training now available
To help nonprofits get even more from AI, Anthropic has released open-source connectors that work with platforms like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Asana, Slack, and Box.
There are also new integrations for volunteering (Benevity), fundraising (Blackbaud), and nonprofit data (Candid).
Plus, their new "AI Fluency for Nonprofits" course aims to help teams learn the ropes quickly—no tech degree required.