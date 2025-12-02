Anthropic launches big AI boost for nonprofits with GivingTuesday

Smarter tools and free training now available

To help nonprofits get even more from AI, Anthropic has released open-source connectors that work with platforms like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Asana, Slack, and Box.

There are also new integrations for volunteering (Benevity), fundraising (Blackbaud), and nonprofit data (Candid).

Plus, their new "AI Fluency for Nonprofits" course aims to help teams learn the ropes quickly—no tech degree required.