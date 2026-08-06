Disney gives TikTok creators access to Marvel, Star Wars
What's the story
The Walt Disney Company has announced a partnership with TikTok, aimed at bringing an extensive collection of Disney-centric fan-created content to the Verts video feed on Disney+. The collaboration will give creators access to assets from "hundreds" of movies and TV shows. The pilot program will first launch in the US before expanding into other markets.
Creator access
TikTok creators can use Disney's assets to make new content
Under this partnership, TikTok creators who opt-in will be able to use scenes and characters from Disney's popular brands such as Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.
The content created by these creators will be available on both the TikTok app and the Disney+ platform.
This move is part of Disney's strategy to tap into the growing trend of fan-made content on social media platforms like TikTok.
Creator benefits
Creators will also receive additional perks under the program
The joint creator program between Disney and TikTok will also offer certain perks to participating creators. These include increased visibility, access to exclusive events, and career development pathways.
Dawn Yang, TikTok's Global Head of Entertainment, emphasized the importance of creators in their platform's ecosystem and how this partnership with Disney would bring authentic creator expression to audiences on Disney+.
AI concerns
Disney's previous partnership with OpenAI ended in controversy
Notably, this isn't the first time Disney has partnered with a third party for character use.
The company had previously struck a deal with OpenAI to allow its now-defunct Sora video generator to train on and replicate protected Disney IP.
However, because of backlash over violent/racist content produced using the tool, OpenAI abruptly shut down Sora just a few months later.