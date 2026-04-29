Donald Trump's online criticism draws silence from Indian origin CEOs Technology Apr 29, 2026

US President Donald Trump recently posted online criticizing India as a country, Indian-origin immigrants in the United States, and birthright citizenship abuse.

Surprisingly, big names like Sundar Pichai (Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), and Arvind Krishna (IBM) have not said a word in response, even though they have supported US policies before.

The Indian American community has also stayed silent.