Donald Trump's online criticism draws silence from Indian origin CEOs
Technology
US President Donald Trump recently posted online criticizing India as a country, Indian-origin immigrants in the United States, and birthright citizenship abuse.
Surprisingly, big names like Sundar Pichai (Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), and Arvind Krishna (IBM) have not said a word in response, even though they have supported US policies before.
The Indian American community has also stayed silent.
DeepMind launches AI models for India
While all this is happening, Google DeepMind just rolled out three new AI models aimed at helping India's education and farming sectors.
These tools include offline image processing for farmers to spot crop diseases and video creation features for small businesses looking to boost their digital game.