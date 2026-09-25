DRDO signs first major deal under ₹500cr quantum tech fund
What's the story
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed a major agreement with Zero mK India Private Limited, an industry start-up based in Alwar, Rajasthan. The deal is the first high-value deep-tech project agreement under the ₹500 crore corpus approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for advanced technology projects. The collaboration will focus on the indigenous development of a 20mK dilution refrigerator for quantum applications.
Quantum tech
Strengthening India's capabilities in quantum technology
Dilution refrigerators are specialized cryogenic systems that can reach extremely low temperatures in the millikelvin range.
These ultra-low-temperature conditions are crucial for operating and testing various quantum-computing platforms and related technologies.
The indigenous development of a 20mK-class dilution refrigerator will strengthen India's capabilities in quantum technology, advanced cryogenics, and strategic technologies.
Strategic alignment
Alignment with National Quantum Mission and self-reliance in cryogenics
The project also aligns with India's National Quantum Mission and is expected to contribute toward a self-reliant, quantum-ready ecosystem.
By developing this technology domestically, the project will help reduce India's dependence on imported cryogenic infrastructure and bolster the domestic quantum technology ecosystem.
This move is in line with the government's broader push for self-reliance in strategic technologies.
Future prospects
Encouragement for future DRDO-industry partnerships
DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh congratulated all teams involved in the project and wished them success in achieving their objectives.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed confidence that this collaboration would pave the way for future DRDO-industry partnerships in emerging technology domains.
The project is being monitored, mentored, and supported by the Director of Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) and his team.