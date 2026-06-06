DRDO starts developing homegrown AI to boost military cyber defenses

DRDO AI uses retrieval-augmented generation

Unlike imported models, this AI is fully homegrown, which means less risk of data leaks or hidden backdoors.

The system is built on a massive language model (think 30 to 70 billion parameters) and uses smart tools like Retrieval-Augmented Generation plus human oversight.

Once developed, it is expected to be deployed across cyber laboratories, service headquarters, and designated cyber defense units, could become one of India's first dedicated military-grade AI platforms focused specifically on cyber defense, vulnerability discovery, malware analysis, and threat intelligence operations.