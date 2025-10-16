Next Article
DRDO tests military parachute from 32,000 feet: What is MCPS
Technology
As announced on October 15, 2025, India's DRDO pulled off a successful test of its Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) from a whopping 32,000 feet.
Indian Air Force jumpers made the leap, marking a major step for India's own defense tech.
What makes the MCPS special?
The MCPS isn't your average parachute—it slows descent and offers better steering, so paratroopers can land right where they're needed, even in tough weather.
Plus, it runs on India's NavIC satellite system for secure navigation that can't be jammed from outside.
India moves closer to making its own advanced military gear
With this test, India moves closer to making its own advanced gear instead of relying on imports.
It's a proud moment for the "make in India" push—showing the country is ready to join the club of nations with top-tier military tech.