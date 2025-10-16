Why haven't we heard from aliens? NASA scientist's surprising theory

Corbet's theory could offer a fresh perspective on the Fermi paradox

Corbet's "radical mundanity" theory could explain the Fermi paradox—the big question about why space seems so quiet even though it's huge.

Instead of imagining super-advanced, godlike aliens out there, he thinks most civilizations are pretty average and maybe not that interested in chatting.

It's a new way to look at our search for life in the universe: maybe cosmic silence is just... normal.