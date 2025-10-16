Why haven't we heard from aliens? NASA scientist's surprising theory
Dr. Robin Corbet, senior research scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, has a fresh take on why we haven't heard from aliens yet.
He suggests that extraterrestrials might just find us kind of ordinary and not worth the effort to contact—basically, they're only a little more advanced than we are, and they're not impressed.
Corbet's theory could offer a fresh perspective on the Fermi paradox
Corbet's "radical mundanity" theory could explain the Fermi paradox—the big question about why space seems so quiet even though it's huge.
Instead of imagining super-advanced, godlike aliens out there, he thinks most civilizations are pretty average and maybe not that interested in chatting.
It's a new way to look at our search for life in the universe: maybe cosmic silence is just... normal.