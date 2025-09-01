Dubai airport's new AI 'red carpet' clears passports in seconds

System built by Dubai's immigration and airport teams

Built by Dubai's immigration authorities and airport team, the system uses biometric and digital data to verify identities automatically while keeping security tight.

If something seems off, it flags cases for a manual check.

This upgrade is part of Dubai's push to lead global travel through its Economic Agenda D33 and Vision 2030—and with passenger numbers already hitting 46 million by mid-2025, smoother journeys are definitely on the horizon.