Dubai airport's new AI 'red carpet' clears passports in seconds
Dubai International Airport just launched an AI-powered "red carpet" system that clears passports in as little as 6-14 seconds—no stopping or handing over documents.
The new tech can process up to 10 travelers at once, making life a lot easier at the world's busiest airport, which welcomed 94 million passengers last year.
System built by Dubai's immigration and airport teams
Built by Dubai's immigration authorities and airport team, the system uses biometric and digital data to verify identities automatically while keeping security tight.
If something seems off, it flags cases for a manual check.
This upgrade is part of Dubai's push to lead global travel through its Economic Agenda D33 and Vision 2030—and with passenger numbers already hitting 46 million by mid-2025, smoother journeys are definitely on the horizon.