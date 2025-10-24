Dubai is getting smart traffic lights that can predict jams

Dubai is getting a major traffic upgrade: by the third quarter of 2026, around 300 major intersections will run on the UTC-UX Fusion system. This tech uses AI, predictive analytics, and digital twins to adjust signal timings in real time, aiming to minimize unnecessary waiting at red lights.

The system gives priority to ambulances and busses, and it's ready for future connected cars—so Dubai's streets are set to get even smarter.

By constantly analyzing traffic through sensors and cameras, the system predicts jams and tests solutions virtually before making changes on the road.

This has reduced delays by 25% and slashed operational costs by up to 30%.

Drivers can look forward to smoother rides and fewer pointless stops.