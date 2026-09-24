Dyson launches its most powerful cordless vacuum at ₹80,000
What's the story
Dyson has launched its latest V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum cleaner in India. Priced at ₹79,900, the new model is touted as the company's most powerful anti-tangle cordless vacuum yet. The device comes with a new cleaner head, a 900W motor and automated floor sensing technology for smarter cleaning. You can buy it from Dyson's official website or retail stores across India.
Power upgrade
It offers 315AW of suction power
The V16 Piston Animal is powered by a new Dyson Hyperdymium 900W motor, which produces an impressive 315 air watts (AW) of suction. The company claims this motor is 50% more powerful than its predecessor.
It also features Dynamic Cyclone technology that activates five additional cyclones in Boost mode to provide extra suction when needed while optimizing power consumption and runtime.
Design features
The new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head prevents tangles
The V16 Piston Animal also comes with a new All Floor Cones Sense cleaner head. It has two conical brush bars that prevent long hair from wrapping around the brush bar.
The conical design directs hair toward thinner outer ends before it's sucked directly into the bin.
Plus, this cleaner head automatically detects changes in floor types and adjusts suction power and brush-bar speed accordingly.
Dust compression
It comes with a CleanCompaktor bin for easy maintenance
The V16 Piston Animal also comes with Dyson's CleanCompaktor bin, which compresses dust and debris. The company claims it can hold three times more dust and debris than a non-compacted volume.
The redesigned internal surfaces are made to wipe clean while emptying the bin, minimizing residual dust and hair.
This makes it easier for users to maintain their vacuum cleaner without much hassle.
Filtration and runtime
It promises up to 70 minutes of fade-free suction
The V16 Piston Animal features a fully sealed, five-stage whole-machine HEPA filtration system that captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.
It promises up to 70 minutes of fade-free suction on a single charge, with a swappable battery available for extended runtime.
This ensures users can clean their homes thoroughly without worrying about running out of power mid-way through the job.
Tech integration
Other features include built-in tools and MyDyson app support
The V16 Piston Animal also connects to the MyDyson app, giving users access to advanced settings, live maintenance alerts and step-by-step instructions on how to maintain their vacuum cleaner.
Other features include hidden built-in tools and a remote-release cleaner head for switching cleaning tasks without bending down.
The package includes a crevice tool for narrow spaces and a Hair Screw Tool 2.0 designed specifically for picking up long hair as well as pet hair.