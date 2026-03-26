Dyson's Airwrap iD is at its lowest price ever
Technology
The Dyson Airwrap i.d, a favorite for effortless styling, is now $500 (down from $650) during Amazon's Spring Sale.
If you've been eyeing this popular tool, it's a rare chance to snag it at its lowest price yet.
The new Airwrap iD adjusts heat based on your hair
The new Airwrap iD uses smart tech and the MyDyson app to adjust heat based on your hair type, making styling quicker and more accurate.
It comes with fresh attachments like a conical barrel for curls and a fast dryer, all while keeping temperatures under 302°F to reduce typical heat damage (still use a heat protectant for maximum protection).