Earth's cooling uneven over 400 million years, study finds
Technology
Turns out, Earth cools off in a pretty uneven way.
A new study looking back 400 million years found that some parts of the planet, like the Pacific side, have cooled more by about 50 Kelvin than others, especially compared to areas near Africa.
This all comes down to how continents and oceans are spread out, plus the constant shifting of tectonic plates.
Pacific seafloor cools faster than Africa
Most of Earth's internal heat escapes through ocean floors, and the Pacific Ocean is leading the charge.
Thanks to its huge seafloor and thinner crust, it's been cooling about 50 kelvins more than Africa's side over millions of years.
Basically, where you are on Earth really affects how quickly things cool down beneath your feet.