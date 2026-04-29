Earth's cooling uneven over 400 million years, study finds Technology Apr 29, 2026

Turns out, Earth cools off in a pretty uneven way.

A new study looking back 400 million years found that some parts of the planet, like the Pacific side, have cooled more by about 50 Kelvin than others, especially compared to areas near Africa.

This all comes down to how continents and oceans are spread out, plus the constant shifting of tectonic plates.