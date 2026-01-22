Eating lots of food preservatives linked to higher cancer and diabetes risk, says new study

Preservatives like potassium sorbate (E202), sulfites, nitrites, acetates, and a few others stood out. High intake of potassium sorbate was linked to a 14% jump in overall cancer risk and a 26% spike for breast cancer specifically. Sulfites also raised overall cancer risk by 12%. For type 2 diabetes , eating more of these additives meant a nearly 50% higher chance of developing it.

Why should you care?

If your diet leans heavily on processed foods or sweet drinks, you might want to pay attention.

The researchers say keeping an eye on how many preservatives you eat could help protect your long-term health—even if it means swapping out some convenience foods now and then.