ECINET: One app for all your voter needs
The Election Commission of India just dropped ECINET, an app that integrates more than 40 applications and portals—think registration, polling info, even reporting issues—into one simple platform.
No more juggling multiple apps; it's all here on both Android and iOS.
Why ECINET matters
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says ECINET is designed to fight election misinformation, with only official data making it in.
The app is available in English and all 22 scheduled languages. It was tested during the 2025 Bihar elections and got feedback from real users before launch.
Making voting easier (and smarter)
By putting everything in one place, ECINET hopes to make voting smoother for everyone—by reducing the need to juggle multiple apps.
The ECI even offered to help other countries build similar tools if they want.