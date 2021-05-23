What if LEGO produced these eight popular Netflix shows?

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 23, 2021, 10:41 pm

TheToyZone recreates eight popular Netflix shows using LEGO

Depending on how old you are, Netflix or LEGO has probably been an essential part of your pandemic survival toolkit. The good folk over at TheToyZone wanted to fuse these two pastimes together to create something completely new. TheToyZone recreated memorable moments from eight Netflix Originals using LEGO bricks. They even calculated how much it would cost to replicate the LEGO scenes at home.

Creative freedom

Studio 2.0 software can create LEGO equivalent of anything!

Just in case you're wondering if LEGOs are meant for kids

Based in the UK, TheToyZone worked with designers to recreate the iconic scenes using Studio 2.0 software by BrickLink. This software has the complete LEGO brick library which can be used to create the LEGO equivalent of almost anything! The 3D output file was refined in specialized software to add missing objects. Then vector design tools were used to add textures and costumes.

CGI goodness

Project matched each scene's detail down to camera's focal length

Since the design was completely virtual, the team was able to digitally recreate the scene right down to the depth, angle, and camera lens used by the show's cinematographers. The images were then post-processed to ensure the image temperature, contrast, and clarity match the original scene. The images are a testament to the effort TheToyZone put into the project.

'The Queen's Gambit'

Golden Globe winner 'The Queen's Gambit' gets the LEGO treatment

First off, TheToyZone recreated the coming-of-age chess drama titled The Queen's Gambit. Set in the 1950s, the show has won the Golden Globe awards for best limited series and best actress in a miniseries. The LEGO recreation uses 19 types of bricks with 214 of them in total. Recreating the scene pictured alongside from the third episode would set you back by around $76.

Zookeeper turned presidential candidate 'Tiger King' was a must-do

Next up, TheToyZone attempted to recreate a screengrab from the 2020 documentary Tiger King. The zookeeper turned presidential candidate sure made for some interesting memes back in the day. TheToyZone said that the LEGO recreation of his throne wasn't possible using out-of-the-box bricks. That aside, the model uses 1,380 bricks spanning across 142 different types. Recreating it will cost you a whopping $840.

'The Crown'

Olivia Colman starrer 'The Crown' got a LEGO makeover too

To recreate a scene from The Crown, TheToyZone chose the opening scene from the fourth season featuring Olivia Colman as Her Majesty. The show documents Queen Elizabeth II's story from 1947 with two seasons yet to be aired. Giving it the LEGO treatment will set you back by around $990. The scene used 2,921 bricks of 122 different types.

The Witcher

Hair from Batman Minifigure series helped complete 'The Witcher' recreation

TheToyZone's recreation of a scene from Netflix's video game adaptation The Witcher uses 131 types of bricks. Buying all 1,832 pieces to recreate this would set you back around $680. Interestingly, Duny's hair was borrowed from LEGO's Batman Movie Collectible Minifigure Series. The team also recreated an iconic visual from British Regency show Bridgerton where protagonists Simon and Daphne are seen dancing.

Bridgerton

Fireworks in 'Bridgerton' LEGO arrangement took some lateral thinking

An interesting detail you'll observe if you look closely is, the fireworks have been replicated using illuminated LEGO plant leaf pieces and Belville Ice Crystals. The pieces were first seen in LEGO sets such as The Royal Crystal Palace, Queen Rose, and Little Prince Charming. Recreating this would require piecing together a 2,142-brick puzzle comprising 81 brick types totaling around $465.

Sabrina

Satanic temple deity from 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' knowingly omitted

Speaking of more affordable models you could spruce up your decor with, TheToyZone modeled a scene from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The team knowingly omitted recreation of the statue of Baphomet, although no effort was spared to match the scene's candle-lit glow. Intriguingly, the show was reportedly sued by the Satanic Temple activist group for $50 million over the goat statue of Baphomet.

Make your own

Dojo from 'Cobra Kai' also recreated, slogan and everything

Wrapping things up, the team didn't skimp on any details recreating a scene from the first season of Cobra Kai. The relatively affordable arrangement can be made using 933 bricks of 167 different types. The endeavor would cost you around $125. Besides these shows, you could create your own LEGO recreation of any scene you like, using the BrickLink Studio 2.0 software.