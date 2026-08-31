Musk says AI will become 'superhuman' next year
What's the story
Elon Musk has made a bold prediction about the future of AI. He believes that AI systems are improving at such a rapid pace that they could become "superhuman" as early as next year. The prediction was made in response to Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch's post on X about the future capabilities of AI models. Musk clarified that this superhuman level of AI would likely be confined to the digital realm, not extending to tasks that require physical manipulation.
AI advancement
AI's current capabilities and future potential
Today's AI models are already showing improvement in various digital tasks, from coding to file management and presentation creation.
Musk's prediction of superhuman capabilities suggests that these systems could become even more efficient at their current tasks and possibly take on new ones in the future.
However, this rapid evolution also raises concerns about the potential misuse of such advanced technologies.
AI exploitation
AI and autonomous hacking
Rauch also warned that in this new internet era, AI agents could autonomously discover exploits and hack systems.
He said, "Assume everything hackable will get hacked. And it will get hacked autonomously."
This prediction highlights the potential risks of advanced AI technologies and their ability to operate independently in the digital realm.