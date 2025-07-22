Next Article
Elon Musk launches 'Baby Grok' chatbot for kids
Elon Musk just introduced "Baby Grok," a new AI chatbot made for kids, after the original Grok faced heat for sharing some not-so-kid-friendly content.
Baby Grok is all about keeping things safe and educational, with curated material and strict moderation so parents—and kids—can feel more at ease.
Why Baby Grok matters
Aimed at ages 5 to 15, Baby Grok is xAI's way of fixing past mistakes and showing it takes safety seriously.
The chatbot filters out anything inappropriate and focuses on learning, hoping to win back trust from families and stand out in the busy world of edtech for young people.