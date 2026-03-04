You can soon use 'X Chat' app on iOS

X , the social network owned by Elon Musk , is testing a standalone app for its private messaging service, X Chat. The company announced that the initial beta version of the app is now available to 1,000 users via Apple's TestFlight testing platform. The beta program reached its capacity within two hours of the announcement.

App details The new app promises end-to-end encryption Michael Boswell, a product designer at xAI, announced the beta test of the standalone X Chat app on X. He said, "For the past few months, we've been quietly building a standalone X Chat app for iOS." He encouraged users to try it out and provide feedback. The new app is an upgraded version of X's existing direct messages feature and promises end-to-end encryption.

Encryption issues Security experts warn about the app's security Despite the promise of end-to-end encryption, security experts have warned that X Chat is not as secure as other encrypted messaging apps like Signal. There is no word yet on whether these concerns have been addressed in the standalone app. This move also marks a departure from Musk's earlier vision of making X an "everything app" for messaging, payments, creator content, and more.

