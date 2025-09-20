Grok 4 Fast arrives as cheaper alternative to xAI's Grok-4

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI , has unveiled a new model called Grok 4 Fast. The innovative system is a more affordable version of the existing Grok 4. It has been designed for both enterprise and consumer use cases. The unique selling point of this model is its ability to perform reasoning and non-reasoning tasks in a single framework, making it highly efficient.

Cost efficiency Grok 4 Fast offers a better cost-to-performance ratio Grok 4 Fast is a more cost-effective alternative to its predecessor, Grok 4. The new model uses an average of 40% fewer "thinking tokens" than the previous version, while still maintaining similar accuracy across benchmarks. According to Artificial Analysis's independent review, Grok 4 Fast has a lower cost-to-performance ratio and can achieve results similar to those of Grok 4 at up to a whopping 98% less spending.

Benchmark results Model's performance on various benchmarks Grok 4 Fast has shown impressive performance on various benchmarks. It scored 85.7% on GPQA Diamond, 92% on AIME 2025, and 93.3% on HMMT 2025 - all of which are pretty close to what Grok 4 achieved. The model also improved in code execution and search-based benchmarks with a pass rate of up to an impressive 95% on SimpleQA and a decent score of about 74% on X Bench Deepsearch.

Model features Key features of Grok 4 Fast Grok 4 Fast boasts a massive two million token context window, allowing it to process large inputs. It was trained with reinforcement learning to make it more efficient. Unlike its predecessors that required separate reasoning and non-reasoning models, Grok 4 Fast combines both into one system. This integration cuts down latency and cost significantly. The model is available on xAI's website, mobile apps, OpenRouter, and Vercel AI Gateway with free access on some platforms during launch period.