Elon Musk says aging can be reversed—and tech might change everything Technology Jan 23, 2026

At the World Economic Forum, Elon Musk called aging a "very solvable problem," saying that once we understand its cause, fixing it could be surprisingly straightforward.

He joked, "I've never seen someone with an old left arm and a young right arm ever in my life," hinting that our bodies probably have an internal clock for aging.

Still, he warned that living much longer could slow down progress if the same leaders stay in charge too long.