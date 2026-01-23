Elon Musk says aging can be reversed—and tech might change everything
At the World Economic Forum, Elon Musk called aging a "very solvable problem," saying that once we understand its cause, fixing it could be surprisingly straightforward.
He joked, "I've never seen someone with an old left arm and a young right arm ever in my life," hinting that our bodies probably have an internal clock for aging.
Still, he warned that living much longer could slow down progress if the same leaders stay in charge too long.
Musk's big future: smarter AI and robot doctors
Musk did not provide a timeline for when AI might surpass human intelligence.
He imagines a world where everyone gets medical care from advanced humanoid robots—maybe even better than what presidents get today.
If things go right, he thinks this tech could make life easier for everyone and help end poverty.