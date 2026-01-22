Elon Musk says AI will outsmart us all in 5 years Technology Jan 22, 2026

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Elon Musk told BlackRock CEO Larry Fink that AI will be "smarter than all of humanity combined," with one report saying this could happen within the next five years while other reports say it could happen within the decade—a bold shift from his past digs at the WEF, which he once called "boring AF."