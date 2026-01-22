Elon Musk says AI will outsmart us all in 5 years
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Elon Musk told BlackRock CEO Larry Fink that AI will be "smarter than all of humanity combined," with one report saying this could happen within the next five years while other reports say it could happen within the decade—a bold shift from his past digs at the WEF, which he once called "boring AF."
What's going on?
Musk made a surprise debut at Davos after skipping it before, and now has major influence over tech policy talks thanks to his Trump connection.
As the founder of xAI and leader of companies like SpaceX, Musk is right in the thick of today's biggest AI debates—especially as xAI's chatbot Grok faces criticism for generating inappropriate images.
Why does this matter?
Musk has long warned about AI risks, saying safety is critical before wider rollouts.
His new timeline shows he thinks things are moving even faster than before—so the conversation about how we handle super-smart AI just got a lot more urgent.