Elon Musk, testifying against OpenAI, warns AI could endanger humanity Technology Apr 29, 2026

Elon Musk is sounding the alarm again about artificial intelligence, saying it could be humanity's greatest tool—or its biggest threat.

While testifying in court against OpenAI (the company he co-founded), Musk said we need to guide AI carefully if we want a future more like Star Trek and less like Terminator.