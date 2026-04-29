Elon Musk, testifying against OpenAI, warns AI could endanger humanity
Technology
Elon Musk is sounding the alarm again about artificial intelligence, saying it could be humanity's greatest tool—or its biggest threat.
While testifying in court against OpenAI (the company he co-founded), Musk said we need to guide AI carefully if we want a future more like Star Trek and less like Terminator.
Musk claims OpenAI drifted, touts Neuralink
Musk claims OpenAI has drifted from its original nonprofit mission and is now chasing profits, which worries him. He helped co-found OpenAI in 2015.
To keep humans in the loop, Musk points to Neuralink, his brain-chip company, as a way for people and AI to work together safely.