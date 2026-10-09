Elon Musk urges Indian government to approve Starlink internet service
Elon Musk is once again asking the Indian government to approve Starlink, his satellite internet service.
He posted on X that "There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. Starlink would change their lives for the better," highlighting how it could help kids learn online and make it easier for small businesses to reach global markets.
Starlink delayed by Indian security clearances
Starlink had been waiting since 2022 but obtained its commercial license in June 2025.
The government said the process was fair and that licensees were broadly at the same regulatory stage earlier; however, Starlink subsequently received its license (June 2025) and IN-SPACe authorisation for its Gen-1 constellation (July 2025), while Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite remained awaiting security clearances.
If approved, Starlink could be a game-changer for rural areas where fast internet is still hard to get.