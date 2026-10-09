Elon Musk urges Indian government to approve Starlink internet service

Elon Musk is once again asking the Indian government to approve Starlink, his satellite internet service.

He posted on X that "There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. Starlink would change their lives for the better," highlighting how it could help kids learn online and make it easier for small businesses to reach global markets.