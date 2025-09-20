ESA's Mars rover to launch in 2028 to find ancient life
ESA's Rosalind Franklin rover might finally help answer the big question: Was there ever life on Mars?
Recent studies spotlight its landing site, Oxia Planum, as a prime spot for ancient organic material.
Researchers say unique features here—like 258 rockfalls identified by Dr. Aleksandra Sokolowska—could expose hidden materials and boost the variety of samples collected.
Plus, layered clays studied by Ananya Srivastava may hold clues about Mars's climate history and even store signs of past life.
Rover's launch pushed to 2028 after NASA pulled out
The rover is now aiming for a 2028 launch after years of delays.
NASA was originally involved but pulled out in 2012 due to budget cuts; Russia stepped in, but geopolitical tensions caused more setbacks.
NASA rejoined in 2024, though future funding under the Trump administration remains uncertain.
If all goes well, this mission could be a major step toward finding out if Mars ever hosted life.