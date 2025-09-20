ESA's Mars rover to launch in 2028 to find ancient life

Rover's launch pushed to 2028 after NASA pulled out

The rover is now aiming for a 2028 launch after years of delays.

NASA was originally involved but pulled out in 2012 due to budget cuts; Russia stepped in, but geopolitical tensions caused more setbacks.

NASA rejoined in 2024, though future funding under the Trump administration remains uncertain.

If all goes well, this mission could be a major step toward finding out if Mars ever hosted life.