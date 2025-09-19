Solar Cycle 25 will peak in mid-2025: NASA
After years of subdued activity, the Sun is suddenly ramping up its activity.
NASA's latest data shows solar winds are stronger and hotter, with magnetic fields getting a noticeable boost.
These changes weren't expected and point to Solar Cycle 25 peaking around mid-2025.
Effects of solar storms on Earth
Between late 2024 and early 2026 (with a high point likely by July 2025), we'll see more sunspots, solar flares, and big bursts of energy from the Sun.
This could mess with satellites, GPS, phone signals, and even power grids here on Earth.
On the bright side: auroras might show up in places that don't usually get them.
Risks for satellites and astronauts
Stronger solar storms can squeeze Earth's protective bubble (the magnetosphere), making things riskier for astronauts and putting satellites at greater risk of damage.
NASA describes this phase as the Sun "slowly waking up," reminding us that while we can't predict every storm, it's smart to stay prepared as our star gets rowdier.