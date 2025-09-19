This startup is making hydrogen fuel from just water

A Tamil Nadu startup, HONC Gas Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled a patent-pending technology called Gyroid Electrolyte Membrane (GEM) that converts purified water into a hydrogen-oxygen fuel blend—right on demand. Demoed at their Avinashi facility in September 2024, this process skips storage and carbon emissions, making clean fuel from just water.

GEM process could be cheaper than traditional fuels The GEM process reportedly produces fuel more than 13 times cheaper than LPG.

Pricing still needs regulatory approval, but HONC Gas is aiming for launch in India, with ambitions for global reach once they get the green light.

The tech in detail Powered by electricity or solar energy, GEM uses multi-stage electrolysis and gas blending with built-in sensors for safety.

The resulting fuel works across a huge temperature range (100°C to 2800°C), so it's good for both home kitchens and heavy-duty industrial burners.