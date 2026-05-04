Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks tomorrow: How to watch

The Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower, one of the most spectacular celestial events, will peak on May 5 this year. The phenomenon is caused by the debris from Halley's Comet and can be best observed in the pre-dawn hours. With an expected rate of 40-60 meteors per hour, this year's display promises to be a treat for stargazers around the world.

Optimal viewing When and where to watch Eta Aquarids meteor shower The best time to witness the Eta Aquarids meteor shower is between 2:00am and 5:00am (EDT) on May 5 and May 6. The meteor display will be at its peak around 3:00-4:30am (EDT). The constellation Aquarius will be higher in the sky before dawn, marking the appearance of this celestial spectacle.

Viewing tips Best visibility in southern hemisphere The Eta Aquarids will be visible from different parts of the world. Countries like Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Argentina, South Africa, and Brazil will have the best visibility with 40-60 meteors per hour. In India and US, viewers can expect to see 10-30 meteors per hour. To watch this celestial event without any equipment or telescope, find a dark place away from city lights and give your eyes some time to adjust to darkness before looking up at the sky.

Advertisement