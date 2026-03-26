EU probes Snapchat over child safety, illegal goods sales Technology Mar 26, 2026

Snapchat is in hot water with the European Commission, which just launched an investigation into how the app handles child safety and illegal goods.

The main issue? The European Commission said it suspected Snapchat does not have sufficient safeguards to protect young users and to prevent sales of illegal or age-restricted products.

If Snapchat falls short of the Digital Services Act rules, it could face some pretty hefty fines, up to 6% of global annual sales.