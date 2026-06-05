European experts confirm El Nino, India rainfall expected at 90%
Technology
El Nino is officially here, according to top European weather experts.
This climate event means warmer Pacific Ocean waters, which can mess with global weather and usually bring weaker monsoons for India.
The Indian weather department already expects less rain than usual this year, about 90% of the normal amount.
Kerala monsoon 3 days late
The monsoon hit Kerala three days late this time, which has farmers a bit worried about crop impacts.
Thanks to advanced satellite data, scientists are tracking these changes closely.
Meteorologists are now watching how El Nino might shake up not just India's weather but patterns around the world.