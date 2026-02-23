Celestial anomaly sends radio signals to Earth every 22 minutes

A celestial anomaly is sending radio signals to Earth every 22 minutes. The signals come from GPM J1839-10, an object located 15,000 light-years away in the Scutum constellation. The phenomenon was first detected by Curtin University in 2022 using archival data from the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) and Very Large Array (VLA), which showed that the signal had been emitted since 1988.

Signal characteristics Not a typical pulsar The signals from GPM J1839-10 are not like those from typical pulsars, which are fast-spinning remnants of dead stars that emit intense flashes every few seconds. Instead, this object emits a strong burst every 1,000 seconds or so. This slow emission rate has defied astrophysical rules and led scientists to consider it as a slow-moving neutron star. However, stellar corpses like these shouldn't be able to produce such strong pulses.

Consistent emissions Theories about GPM J1839-10 Since its discovery, GPM J1839-10 has continued to emit radio bursts every 22 minutes. The duration of these pulses can range from 30 seconds to five minutes. Various theories have been proposed to explain this radio burst, including the possibility of it being an ultra-long-period magnetar or a white dwarf pulsar. Whatever its true nature may be, it likely lies at the edge of the "death line" for normal pulsar emission.

