EVs, AI data centers push global electricity demand higher

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has revealed a significant increase in global power consumption, with a 3% rise last year. The surge is partly attributed to the rapid growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and data centers, while industry, household appliances, and commercial buildings remained the main growth drivers. According to IEA's Global Energy Review, electricity demand grew at an astonishing rate of 2.3 times faster than total energy demand in 2025.

Sectoral impact Demand from EVs grew by 38% The IEA report highlights that the demand from EVs and data centers grew by 38% and 17%, respectively. However, it was the industrial sector, household appliances, and commercial buildings that remained the main drivers of this growth. In advanced economies, electricity demand grew by 1.6% year-on-year with the US showing particularly strong growth in this regard.

US growth Data centers' role in US electricity demand surge The IEA report notes that data centers accounted for nearly half of the total electricity demand growth in the US. The residential, industry, and transport sectors also contributed to this increase. In China, though electricity demand growth was strong, improved efficiencies and slightly lower cooling demand kept it below 2024 levels.

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Renewable surge Solar power leads global energy supply growth For the first time in 2025, solar power was the largest contributor to global energy supply growth. "Solar PV accounted for over a quarter of all of the world's energy demand growth - more than any other source," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. Natural gas followed with a 17% share, highlighting its role in meeting rising global energy demands.

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