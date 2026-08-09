Ex-OpenAI researcher launches AI start-up Energy
What's the story
Former OpenAI researcher Gabriel Petersson has launched a new AI start-up, Energy. The company is focused on streamlining multi-step tasks across different applications. In a LinkedIn post, Petersson revealed that he left OpenAI three months ago and is now launching Energy. He described the platform as a tool that can turn complex computer work into simple instructions, enabling users to complete days of work in just hours.
Functionality
How Energy works
According to Energy's website, users can specify the desired outcome on the platform.
It then collects relevant context from emails, files, conversations, and connected tools to complete necessary steps and return results for review.
The platform integrates with popular tools like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Slack, and Outlook.
Users can choose which tools to connect with Energy and control what each tool can access.
Vision
Petersson's vision for Energy
Petersson envisions Energy as a bridge between the current and future use of AI in computer-based work.
He wants to figure out if the gap is due to unsuitable products or lack of understanding among users.
Unlike other platforms like Cowork and ChatGPT Work, Energy lets users run their work with any model.
It also allows one-click assistant setup instead of manual management of memory, skills, and automations.
Target audience
Target audience and potential impact
Energy is specifically designed for founders, operators, and teams whose work spans multiple tools.
The platform aims to help these users focus more on decision-making than coordination.
Petersson hopes that by launching Energy publicly, they can better understand the gap between current AI usage in computer-based work and its potential future adoption.