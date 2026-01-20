'Extinct' plant pops up in Australia after 60 years

Bean posted photos on iNaturalist, an app where anyone can share nature sightings. Experts at the Queensland Herbarium checked a new sample and confirmed it's the real deal. Now, scientists are excited to track and protect this "lost" shrub.

Why does this matter?

This rediscovery shows there could be more hidden species out there, especially in places people rarely visit.

As ecologist Thomas Mesaglio put it, species can persist undetected.

It's a win for citizen science—and proof that even small discoveries can make a big difference for biodiversity.