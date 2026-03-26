Extreme weather could hit at just 2 degrees Celsius: Study
A fresh study in Nature says extreme weather, like intense droughts and floods, could strike at just 2 degrees Celsius of global warming, not the 3 to 4 degrees Celsius scientists once expected.
That puts farms, forests, and cities at risk much earlier than many policies plan for.
The research points out that with current climate efforts, we're on track to overshoot the Paris Agreement's safer temperature goals.
Researchers emphasize on need for more ambitious action
Digging into climate models, researchers found some key farming regions might face worse droughts at 2 degrees Celsius than what was predicted even for higher temperatures.
Their message? We can't just plan for "average" scenarios: we need to get ready for tougher impacts in specific places.
The takeaway is clear: more ambitious action is needed now if we want to avoid the harshest consequences down the line.