Extreme weather could hit at just 2 degrees Celsius: Study

Researchers emphasize on need for more ambitious action

Digging into climate models, researchers found some key farming regions might face worse droughts at 2 degrees Celsius than what was predicted even for higher temperatures.

Their message? We can't just plan for "average" scenarios: we need to get ready for tougher impacts in specific places.

The takeaway is clear: more ambitious action is needed now if we want to avoid the harshest consequences down the line.