Eyestem's eye therapy shows promise in reversing vision loss

In June 2025, nine patients in India received the treatment. No serious side effects showed up, and most saw real-life improvements—like reading large print or recognizing faces. On average, the first six patients gained about 15.8 letters on vision tests over six months.

What's next for Eyestem?

Eyestem is gearing up for a bigger Phase 2 trial with 33 patients and hopes to start US trials in 2026 if the FDA gives the green light.

With $20 million raised so far—and each dose expected to cost half as much as competitors—this could be a big step forward for affordable eye care and regenerative medicine in India.