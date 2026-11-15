FAA retires 3.5-inch floppy disks in air traffic control
Big news: the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is finally saying goodbye to 3.5-inch floppy disks in air traffic control, swapping out decades-old technology for much-needed upgrades.
The goal? Smoother operations and safer skies across the US.
E-IDS consolidates data, smart forecasts congestion
By 2028, air traffic centers nationwide will get a new system called E-IDS, which puts all key weather and flight information on one real-time screen: no more juggling outdated hardware or manual data entry.
Plus, the new SMART platform will help predict crowded skies and cut down delays.
As FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said, "E-IDS gives air traffic controllers the information they need to make timely decisions and keep the flying public safe."