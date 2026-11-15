FAA retires 3.5-inch floppy disks in air traffic control

By 2028, air traffic centers nationwide will get a new system called E-IDS, which puts all key weather and flight information on one real-time screen: no more juggling outdated hardware or manual data entry.

Plus, the new SMART platform will help predict crowded skies and cut down delays.

As FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said, "E-IDS gives air traffic controllers the information they need to make timely decisions and keep the flying public safe."