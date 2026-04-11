Gamers might soon control air traffic in the US

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is launching a unique recruitment campaign targeting gamers. The move comes as the agency struggles with a long-standing shortage of air traffic controllers (ATCs). The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported back in January that the number of people holding this job in the country has dropped by some 6% over the last decade.

Recruitment strategy FAA promises average salary of $155,000 per year Ahead of the annual air traffic control hiring window opening on April 17, the Donald Trump administration is targeting gamers with its recruitment campaign. An FAA video featuring clips from popular games like Madden NFL, Fortnite, and League of Legends promises an average salary of $155,000 per year after three years. The ad also claims that "you've been training for this," hinting at the skills gamers possess that could be useful in ATC roles.

Gaming influence FAA notes gaming helps in thinking quickly, staying focused The FAA has noted that air traffic controllers have said in exit interviews that gaming has influenced their ability to think quickly, stay focused, and manage complexity. The agency's website for the application process encourages potential applicants to "level up" their career. However, despite this innovative approach, there are still significant hurdles in getting qualified individuals through training and into the role of an air traffic controller.

Advertisement