Facebook launches new monetization program to lure TikTok, YouTube stars
What's the story
Facebook has launched a new initiative called "Creator Fast Track," aimed at helping content creators grow their presence on the platform. The program promises guaranteed pay and a wider reach for their content. The move comes as part of Facebook's larger effort to invest in the creator economy and attract popular creators from platforms like TikTok and YouTube.
Program details
Targeted at established creators new to Facebook
The Creator Fast Track program is specifically designed for established creators who are new to Facebook or are returning after a long hiatus. It aims to make audience building easier by providing increased visibility on eligible Reels and guaranteed pay for three months. This way, creators can grow their follower base faster without starting from scratch on a new platform.
Monetization opportunities
Creators can earn $1,000 to $3,000 per month
Under the Creator Fast Track program, creators with at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube can earn $1,000 per month. Those with over one million followers are eligible for a higher payout of $3,000 per month. The program also gives immediate access to Facebook Content Monetization for additional earnings even after the three-month period ends.
Investment details
Facebook's growing investment in the creator economy
Facebook has reiterated its commitment to the creator economy by revealing its investment figures. In 2025, the platform paid nearly $3 billion to creators, a whopping 35% increase from the previous year and its highest annual payout ever. Of this amount, 60% went to Reels while the rest was distributed across Stories, photos, and text posts.
Creator growth
Increase in creators earning over $10,000 annually
Facebook also highlighted a significant growth in its creator base. The number of creators earning over $10,000 annually on the platform has grown by over 30% year-over-year (YoY). This shows that more and more creators are finding success and monetizing their content effectively on Facebook's platform.
Performance metrics
New performance metrics for content optimization
To help creators further optimize their content and improve monetization strategies, Facebook is introducing new performance metrics. These include "Qualified Views," which are views eligible for earnings; "Earnings Rate," which shows approximate earnings per 1,000 qualified views; and "Non-Qualified Views," a breakdown explaining why some views do not generate revenue. The aim is to give creators more insights into their content's performance on the platform.