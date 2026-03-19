Facebook launches new monetization program to lure TikTok, YouTube stars

Facebook has launched a new initiative called "Creator Fast Track," aimed at helping content creators grow their presence on the platform. The program promises guaranteed pay and a wider reach for their content. The move comes as part of Facebook's larger effort to invest in the creator economy and attract popular creators from platforms like TikTok and YouTube .

Program details Targeted at established creators new to Facebook The Creator Fast Track program is specifically designed for established creators who are new to Facebook or are returning after a long hiatus. It aims to make audience building easier by providing increased visibility on eligible Reels and guaranteed pay for three months. This way, creators can grow their follower base faster without starting from scratch on a new platform.

Monetization opportunities Creators can earn $1,000 to $3,000 per month Under the Creator Fast Track program, creators with at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube can earn $1,000 per month. Those with over one million followers are eligible for a higher payout of $3,000 per month. The program also gives immediate access to Facebook Content Monetization for additional earnings even after the three-month period ends.

Advertisement

Investment details Facebook's growing investment in the creator economy Facebook has reiterated its commitment to the creator economy by revealing its investment figures. In 2025, the platform paid nearly $3 billion to creators, a whopping 35% increase from the previous year and its highest annual payout ever. Of this amount, 60% went to Reels while the rest was distributed across Stories, photos, and text posts.

Advertisement

Creator growth Increase in creators earning over $10,000 annually Facebook also highlighted a significant growth in its creator base. The number of creators earning over $10,000 annually on the platform has grown by over 30% year-over-year (YoY). This shows that more and more creators are finding success and monetizing their content effectively on Facebook's platform.