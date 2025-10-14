Facebook now lets you find job opportunities

Meta , the parent company of Facebook , is reintroducing a feature that was once popular but later discontinued: job listings. The social media giant had first launched this service in 2017 but pulled the plug on it less than five years later. Now, the feature is back with a focus on local entry-level, service and trade jobs.

Feature integration Where can you find the job listings? The job listings will be available in a dedicated tab within Facebook's Marketplace section. However, Meta has also said that these listings could appear in relevant groups on the platform. Business pages can post their own job vacancies as well. But do note that this feature is only available for users aged 18 and above who comply with Facebook's community standards.

Restrictions What jobs are excluded from the listings? While the reintroduced feature is aimed at a wide range of job sectors, some categories are clearly excluded. Adult services and drugs are obvious no-nos, but in-person childcare jobs have also been left out. This comes even though there are Facebook groups dedicated to helping people find nannies in their neighborhoods.

Feature evolution A look at earlier rollout of job listings The reintroduction of job listings on Facebook isn't a completely new concept. The company first launched this feature in the US and Canada in 2017, before expanding it to over 40 countries by 2018. However, by 2022, Facebook had scaled back its support to just the US and Canada, eventually shutting down the program altogether in 2023.