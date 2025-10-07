Facebook's new Reels algorithm shows you what to watch next

Meta just rolled out a fresh update to Facebook's algorithm, making your Reels feed more tailored than ever. You can now mark videos as "Not Interested" and flag comments to fine-tune what you see. Plus, new Reels get a bigger spotlight—same-day uploads are shown 50% more often.

AI-powered search prompts and friend bubbles With new AI-powered search prompts and friend bubbles, finding cool content is simpler.

Now you can spot what your friends like and DM them straight from your feed.

The upgraded "Save" feature also helps keep your favorite Reels and posts organized.

How the algorithm decides what to show you Facebook's latest algorithm cares less about how many followers someone has—what counts is how much people actually watch, save, or share a Reel.

Expect to see more content picked just for you, even from creators you don't follow.