PayPal's new platform connects local payment wallets for global payments Technology Oct 07, 2025

PayPal recently announced PayPal World, a new platform that links big local wallets—like India's UPI, China's Tenpay Global, and Latin America's Mercado Pago—with PayPal and Venmo.

Once live, almost two billion people will be able to shop from international stores and pay in their own currency using the wallets they already have.