PayPal's new platform connects local payment wallets for global payments
PayPal recently announced PayPal World, a new platform that links big local wallets—like India's UPI, China's Tenpay Global, and Latin America's Mercado Pago—with PayPal and Venmo.
Once live, almost two billion people will be able to shop from international stores and pay in their own currency using the wallets they already have.
PayPal World runs on open APIs
PayPal World runs on open APIs and flexible tech that keeps things fast, secure, and ready to grow.
As more wallets join in, users won't need extra cards or accounts to pay abroad.
CEO Alex Chriss says this move will boost global commerce.
PayPal says the platform will help businesses reach more customers.
PayPal World is all about connecting wallet systems
Unlike Stripe or Revolut—which have focused on obtaining domestic payment licenses in markets like India—PayPal World is all about connecting wallet systems across countries.
Instead of competing locally, it helps existing wallets work together for smoother global payments.