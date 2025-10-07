Next Article
Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones gain Gemini Live support
Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones now support Google's Gemini Live, thanks to a fresh firmware update (version 3.0.0).
You'll also get Audio Sharing via Fast Pair, so two people can listen to the same thing at once—perfect for sharing playlists or movie nights.
WH-1000XM6s are on sale now
Released earlier this year, the WH-1000XM6s are known for top-notch noise cancelation.
The update arrives just as Amazon's Prime Day kicks off, with used models starting at $250 and extra savings through Amazon Resale.
Plus, Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are getting the Gemini Live update too.