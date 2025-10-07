Next Article
This rebar could help bridges last a century
Technology
Bridges usually need major repairs every few decades, but Allium Engineering's new stainless steel-layered rebar could change that—helping bridges last up to a century.
Already used on highways in Massachusetts and California, this tech aims to make our infrastructure tougher and greener.
How does it work?
Allium's rebar has a carbon steel core wrapped in stainless steel, so it stands up to rust way better than regular or epoxy-coated rebar.
It is easy to handle on site, which helps keep maintenance simple and costs down.
It costs about the same as regular rebar
This rebar costs about the same as epoxy-coated rebar but saves money long-term by reducing repairs and replacements.
Plus, it cuts down on waste and emissions—so it's good for your wallet and the planet.