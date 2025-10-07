Apple event today: iPad Pro, Apple TV, HomePod mini updates

The Apple TV 4K gets smoother streaming and smarter HomeKit tricks thanks to its new chip. The HomePod mini finally gets a hardware boost, promising richer sound and tighter integration with your other Apple devices.

AirTag and Vision Pro updates

AirTag 2 now has longer range and a tamper-proof speaker with its upgraded Ultra Wideband chip.

Vision Pro 2 will get either an M4 or M5 chip for improved spatial computing—though design and price are still under wraps.

With these updates, Apple keeps pace with Android tablets, Google and Amazon streamers, and smart speakers—while still leading in security and device compatibility.