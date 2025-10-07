Apple event today: iPad Pro, Apple TV, HomePod mini updates
Apple's October 2025 event is all about upgrades.
The spotlight is on the new M5 iPad Pro—now up to 12% faster and rumored to include dual front cameras for better video calls.
Also coming: a refreshed Apple TV 4K with the speedy A17 Pro chip, plus a long-awaited HomePod mini update.
Apple TV and HomePod mini
The Apple TV 4K gets smoother streaming and smarter HomeKit tricks thanks to its new chip.
The HomePod mini finally gets a hardware boost, promising richer sound and tighter integration with your other Apple devices.
AirTag and Vision Pro updates
AirTag 2 now has longer range and a tamper-proof speaker with its upgraded Ultra Wideband chip.
Vision Pro 2 will get either an M4 or M5 chip for improved spatial computing—though design and price are still under wraps.
With these updates, Apple keeps pace with Android tablets, Google and Amazon streamers, and smart speakers—while still leading in security and device compatibility.